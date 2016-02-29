Spurs inspired by Pochettino telling off - Rose

Danny Rose says a "bit of a telling off" from head coach Mauricio Pochettino was the catalyst for Tottenham's second-half revival against Swansea City on Sunday.

Full-back Rose was an unlikely hero for Tottenham as his 77th-minute strike ensured Spurs fought back from a 1-0 half-time deficit at White Hart Lane to keep their Premier League title ambitions on track.

Nacer Chadli had levelled the scores with 20 minutes remaining and Rose was thrilled with Spurs' response in the second period, which came after a few choice words from Pochettino.

"We got a bit of a telling off from the manager at half-time, saying we didn't give them enough respect in the first 20 minutes and the attitude in the second half was brilliant," he told Tottenham's official website.

"It was an unbelievable three points. If we hadn't won I would have felt really deflated because of the amount of chances we created.

"I haven't witnessed a goalkeeping performance like that since I’ve been playing, [Lukasz] Fabianski was brilliant."

It was Rose's first league goal since the final day of last season, but he says only time will tell how important his winner will be.

"I had a shot a few minutes before and perhaps I caught that too well, this one the first touch is okay and the shot is okay as well, but I hit it into the ground and it went through the bodies, maybe the goalkeeper didn’t see it until it was too late," he added.

"We may need those sort of goals and we'll see how crucial it is at the end of the season."