Spurs keen to sign Pletikosa

The experienced Spartak Moscow keeper has 80 caps for his country and has been closely linked with a move to White Hart Lane since Redknapp first showed an interest during the January transfer window.

The 31-year-old would provide stiff competition for Brazilian Heurelho Gomes and current No.2 Carlo Cudicini, who suffered serious injuries in a motorcycle accident last season.

"We might be taking another Croatian, goalkeeper Stipe Pletikosa, we have every chance," Redknapp told Croatian Soccer report.

Redknapp has a history of working with Croatian players and Pletikosa would join fellow countrymen Luka Modric, Niko Kranjcar and Vedran Corluka at the North London club.

Igor Stimac, Slaven Bilic and Davor Suker have all previously played under Redknapp and he has described former Portsmouth player Robert Prosinecki as a "genius."

Redknapp is eager to strengthen the Tottenham squad ahead of the White Hart Lane club’s first Champions League campaign, with the Spurs boss also being linked with moves for Joe Cole and Manchester City winger Craig Bellamy.

