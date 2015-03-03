Spurs legend Mackay passes away aged 80

Mackay passed away at the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham on Monday.

The 22-time Scotland international won 10 major honours as a player during his time in England and Scotland, while he was named 'Footballer of the Year' in both countries.

MacKay was an iconic figure at Tottenham after winning all three domestic honours in Scotland with Hearts between 1957-1959, helping the London outfit become the first English side to achieve the 'double' of the league and FA Cup in 1960-61.

Tottenham paid tribute to one of their "greatest ever players", who also lifted the European Cup Winner's Cup in 1962-63.

"George Best once described him as: 'The hardest man I have ever played against – and certainly the bravest'," Tottenham said in a statement.

"Dave Mackay will certainly always be remembered here as one of our greatest ever players and a man who never failed to inspire those around him.

"In short, a Spurs legend.

"We extend our condolences to the Mackay family at this sad time."

Mackay spent six years with his boyhood club Hearts before moving to Tottenham in 1959.

After starring for Tottenham, Mackay went on to play for Derby County in 1968, where he was crowned 'Footballer of the Year' the following season.

Mackay moved to Swindon Town three years later, taking up a role as player-manager in 1971-72.

His managerial career took him to Nottingham Forest, Derby, Walsall, Al Arabi, Al Shabab, Doncaster Rovers, Birmingham City, Zamalek and the Qatar national team.

