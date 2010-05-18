Spurs linked with move for Turan

Turkish radio station Radyospor have claimed Spurs have agreed in principal to sign the 23-year-old for €5 million plus Mexican forward Giovanni dos Santos.

The transfer would represent a significant coup for Harry Redknapp, who is looking to build a side capable of competing in the Champions League after Spurs picked up the coveted fourth place in the Premier League.

Turan is currently captain of Galatasaray, rising through the youth ranks at the Turkish giants before breaking into the first team on a regular basis following a successful loan spell with Manisaspor in the 2005/06 campaign.

The diminutive midfielder has created an incredible 25 goals in 44 appearances for Cim Bom this season whilst finding the net 11 times himself in all competitions.

The White Hart Lane side will have been alerted by a string of impressive performances at club level, which have in turn led to Turan taking on a prominent role within the Turkish national team.

With 34 caps to his name, the exciting winger has featured regularly for his country, playing a pivotal role in Turkey’s successful Euro 2008 campaign where a semi-final place was achieved.

Turan has predominantly featured on the left hand side of midfield for Galatasaray, but is also capable of operating on the right with his favoured foot.

It is not the first time that English clubs have shown interest in the starlet – Newcastle United failed with a £9 million bid for the midfielder prior to Euro 2008.

Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger is known to be an admirer of Turan and was said to be keen on taking him to the Emirates last summer, while Liverpool manager Rafael Benitez was believed to be interested in signing the Turkish star in January, but instead opted to take Argentinean winger Maxi Rodriguez to Anfield.

Indeed, Turan's agent had previously stated to Sport.co.uk; "There are a few clubs interested [in signing Turan], Liverpool are one, and Arsenal. There are no official or concrete offers at the moment but two clubs have spoken about wages.

"However, in football you never know. The season finishes soon in Turkey, and then Arda will go to the USA with the national team and we will see after that.”

But if Spurs can capture their man ahead of both Liverpool and the Gunners, they will have strongly signaled their intentions in the summer transfer market ahead of their Champions League campaign.

By Joe Brewin

