Spurs quash Palermo reports

Spurs officials have refuted the claims made by Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini that the White Hart Lane outfit had made a big money approach for the highly-rated pair.

A statement issued by Tottenham said: “Palermo’s claims are inaccurate. We have not bid for these players.”

This represents a stark contrast to the words of Zamparini who had previously told Sky Italia: “Tottenham have bid €35 million, an offer we can’t refuse seen as both players have said they want to leave.”

While Danish defender Kjaer’s representative Mikkel Beck revealed that although the stopper is happy at Palermo, he would consider a transfer if a “concrete” offer arrives.

“At the moment we stay put, and Simon is very patient. He knows what he has at Palermo, they are a top Italian club and playing in the European Cup next year.

“But on the other hand he admitted that if any concrete offers comes out of the current interest, he would seriously consider leaving this summer.”

If genuinely interested in Kjaer, who could not prevent Denmark from being eliminated from the World Cup at the group stage, Spurs' supremo Harry Redknapp may need to move quickly.

Zamparini has also claimed that talks have taken place with Wolfsburg and both Manchester United and Manchester City.

Roberto Mancini's side, as well as Inter Milan, are also thought to be interested in 24-year-old Uruguayan Cavani, with Zamparini stating that no negotiations are ongoing.

“He is on the market because he wants to be. He wishes to go to another club."

By James Martin

