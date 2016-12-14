Spurs rack up 30 passes in build-up to Eriksen strike

Tottenham were at their fluent best in opening the scoring during Wednesday's Premier League showdown with Hull City, stringing together 30 passes before Christian Eriksen provided the finishing touch.

Mauricio Pochettino's men have a reputation for playing an attractive style of possession-based football and underlined that fact with a move that swept across the field and ended with an emphatic finish at White Hart Lane.

While the killer touch came from the in-form Eriksen for his fourth league goal in as many games, a number of his team-mates were involved in the build-up and Danny Rose teed him up with a cool-headed assist in the 14th minute.

The total tally of passes was the highest number leading to a Premier League goal this season.