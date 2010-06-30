Spurs set for Baptista talks

The former Arsenal loanee is currently with the Brazilian World Cup squad in South Africa but could seal a move to Spurs when Baptista’s representative’s jet in to begin negotiations with Tottenham officials on Thursday.

Baptista's agent Juan Figer responded to the transfer speculation linking his client with Spurs by saying in the Daily Mail.

”Julio wants a team who will let him play more. He is now at the World Cup and when that it is over we will decide his future.

“He has a contract with Roma but everything is possible. He had a good first season but this year he has played less - although being at the World Cup at the moment with Brazil puts him in the shop window.”

'The Beast' failed to impress whilst on loan at Emirates Stadium in the 2006/07 season, despite scoring a memorable four goals in a 6-3 thriller against Liverpool in the League Cup.

Baptista failed to convince Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger to take up the option of signing the then Real Madrid player on a permanent basis, and Baptista has since endured similarly mixed fortunes in Italy.

The news linking him with a move to White Hart Lane comes hot on the heals of another of Baptista's agents - Alessandro Lucci - quashing speculation suggesting the forward is set to leave Italy, saying:

"He has many admirers, but no one has spoken to us or Roma."

The former Gunner is reportedly valued at around £8 million mark by Roma, but Spurs face competition from Greece, Turkey and Germany for his signature.

By James Martini

