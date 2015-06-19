Spurs sign Trippier

Tottenham have completed the signing of right-back Kieran Trippier, who has signed a five-year deal after an undisclosed fee was agreed with Burnley.

The former Manchester City man impressed as part of a side relegated from the Premier League last term, and Burnley manager Sean Dyche confirmed a move to White Hart Lane was on the cards for the 24-year-old earlier this week.

Trippier joins a Spurs squad already bolstered by the signing of another defender, Kevin Wimmer arriving from Cologne, and follows Danny Ings out of Turf Moor - with the striker having agreed a move to Liverpool.

An ever-present during Burnley's 2014-15 campaign, Trippier said: "When I first heard that the club [Tottenham] was interested I didn't have to think twice.

"It's such a big club and now I just can't wait to get started and show everyone what I can do.

“Whenever I get a chance, I want to do well for the other players, the staff and, of course, the fans.

"I'll take every opportunity I get with both hands and hopefully play my part for everyone at the club."

Trippier looks set to compete with Kyle Walker for the right-back spot under Mauricio Pochettino, amid reports United States international DeAndre Yedlin will soon leave Tottenham on loan.