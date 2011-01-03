Spurs wait over Beckham loan

Tottenham manager Harry Redknapp said at the weekend he was keen to bring the former England captain to London and on Monday Beckham's spokesman said the player had asked his club for permission to make a loan move, though not necessarily to Spurs.

"At the moment we are waiting on the decision of LA Galaxy with regards to a loan move," the spokesman said in a statement. "The loan would be a short one until the start of the MLS (Major League Soccer) season (on March 15).

"David would then return and play a full season with the Galaxy. Tottenham are one of many clubs who are interested but as yet we have not got into any detailed conversations as we are waiting on LA Galaxy's decision.

"The loan is part of David's desire to keep fit and make himself available for England again," added the spokesman.

The Galaxy were not immediately available for comment.

Beckham played on loan at AC Milan during the MLS off-season in 2009 and 2010.

The 35-year-old midfielder said in OctOber he would not go out on loan again after missing last year's World Cup in South Africa with an Achilles injury picked up playing for Milan, who face Spurs in the Champions League first knockout round next month.

Londoner Beckham, who has 115 England caps, has already turned down the opportunity to join Everton on loan and Galaxy could also be reluctant to let him go after last season's injury.

Although Fabio Capello initially called time on Beckham's international career in August, the former Manchester United player has maintained his desire to represent his country again and a temporary move would appeal as he looks to force his way back into the England coach's plans.

Spurs manager Redknapp wants Beckham to provide cover for England right winger Aaron Lennon, with David Bentley having struggled since his big-money move from Blackburn Rovers two-and-a-half-years ago.