Spurs youngster Smith focussed on World Cup

Smith, 20, impressed during a loan spell at League One side Bournemouth last season, and is now keen to continue playing regular competitive football.

Several Championship clubs are rumoured to be interested in taking the right-back on a temporary basis for the forthcoming campaign, but Smith is focusing on the immediate challenge facing him in Colombia.

"I've got the World Cup coming up for the Under-20s, so that is my first thought and when I get back from there I'll hopefully know where I will be playing next season," Smith told Sky Sports.

"Playing for the first team here at Spurs would be great, but I've not really thought that far ahead because my main concern is the upcoming campaign and playing football on a regular basis again.

"It [the U20 World Cup] is a massive tournament that is shown around the world and I'm sure that lots of people will be watching on TV and at the tournament itself.

"It is a great stage for me to show what I can do and the whole experience will be priceless."

Smith and England U20s will kick off their World Cup campaign against North Korea on Friday.

By Killian Woods