Spygate: EFL continue Leeds United investigation

The English Football League (EFL) is to continue an investigation into Leeds United spying on fellow Championship sides.

After a member of his staff was caught at Derby County's training ground last month, Marcelo Bielsa admitted he has spied on all Leeds' opponents this season.

Bielsa was widely condemned for his approach and 11 clubs contacted the EFL over the incident.

"At its meeting on Friday afternoon, the EFL Board (*excluding representatives of the Championship) considered the matter of the incident in the vicinity of Derby County’s training ground on Thursday January 10," an EFL statement read.

"Following a comprehensive review of all available evidence, it was determined that there remain a number of areas that require further exploration and clarification and these investigations will take place at the earliest opportunity.

"An update on this matter will be provided following receipt and analysis of those subsequent enquiries and until this point no further comment will be made."

| Marcelo Bielsa: "What I have done is not illegal. We can discuss it, it's not seen as a good thing, but it's not a violation of the law. I know that not everything that is legal is right to do."— Leeds United (@LUFC) January 16, 2019

Bristol City owner Steve Lansdown previously called for Leeds to be docked points.

"They ought to seriously consider it but I don't think that will happen as I don't think the EFL will be strong enough to do something like that," he told the BBC.

"A fine would go some way towards showing it's not acceptable. Whatever happens we mustn't condone it."