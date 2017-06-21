SRC Hiroshima thank their lone fan after losing 6-0 at Nagoya Grampus
The minnows gave it up for the hardy soul who made the 300-mile trip to see his side get hammered.
Nagoya Grampus, who now play in the second division of Japanese football, thrashed fifth-tier side SRC Hiroshima in the Emperor Cup on Wednesday.
The difference in class and stature was always going to prove problematic for the visitors, who certainly don't count Gary Lineker and Arsene Wenger among their illustrious alumni.
So it's perhaps no wonder that hardly any fans were interested in making the arduous journey across Japan to see the game. 'Not many' being one fan, who stayed right to the end despite defeat, and was given a round of applause from the entire team for his efforts.
Outstanding commitment, that man.
- Manchester United target Ivan Perisic will play in a pro beach volleyball tournament
- There was basically a crazy pyro party in this Algerian Cup tie
In Other News... on FourFourTwo.com
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.