SRC Hiroshima thank their lone fan after losing 6-0 at Nagoya Grampus

Nagoya Grampus, who now play in the second division of Japanese football, thrashed fifth-tier side SRC Hiroshima in the Emperor Cup on Wednesday.

The difference in class and stature was always going to prove problematic for the visitors, who certainly don't count Gary Lineker and Arsene Wenger among their illustrious alumni.

So it's perhaps no wonder that hardly any fans were interested in making the arduous journey across Japan to see the game. 'Not many' being one fan, who stayed right to the end despite defeat, and was given a round of applause from the entire team for his efforts.

Outstanding commitment, that man.