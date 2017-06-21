There was basically a crazy pyro party in this Algerian Cup tie

CR Belouizdad took on USM Bel Abbes in an Algerian Cup tie which needed penalties to separate the two sides on Wednesday night – but the real action didn't come on the pitch.

There was a remarkable atmosphere at the 10,000-capacity Stade du 20-Aout 1955, complete with a light show emanating from a residential block of flats which directly overlook the stadium.

In the 61st minute, several fireworks were let off from the block, creating a multitude of colours in the night sky to help generate an electric atmosphere around the stadium. The television commentator compared the atmosphere to that witnessed at La Bombonera, Boca Juniors' stadium, and River Plate's El Monumental.

Ooo! Aaaah!