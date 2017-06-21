Manchester United target Ivan Perisic will play in a pro beach volleyball tournament

The 28-year-old is reportedly set to join Manchester United from Inter Milan, but while that's going on in the background, Perisic's attention turns to beach volleyball.

Perisic and his professional playing partner Niksa Dell'Orco have been handed a wildcard to play in a World Tour event, which starts on Tuesday at the resort town of Porec.

“I want to go as far as possible," he told Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

"The prize will be given to the Croatian beach volleyball association to promote the development of the sport.”

Apparently Perisic doesn't need permission from Inter to take part, since it's not listed as a dangerous sport.

Perhaps Jose Mourinho will be the real one concerned as he prepares his squad for next season.