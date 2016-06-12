Srna to return to Croatia following father's death

Croatia captain Darijo Srna is to leave his country's Euro 2016 campaign following the death of his father, Uzeir, on Sunday, the Croatian Football Federation have announced.

The Shakhtar Donetsk defender was told his father had passed away shortly after playing in his country's 1-0 win over Group D rivals Turkey at the Parc des Princes.

While the rest of the squad left Paris ahead of Friday's fixture against the Czech Republic in Saint-Etienne, skipper Srna remained in the French capital.

He will travel back to Metkovic in Croatia on Monday to attend the funeral. It is unclear whether he will return in time for the fixture against the Czechs.

"The Croatian Football Federation hereby expresses its condolences to the captain and his family for this irreparable loss," a statement read on the federation's official website.

After facing the Czech Republic, Croatia complete their group fixtures with a game against Spain in Bordeaux on June 21.