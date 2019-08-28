St Johnstone boosted as Wright fit to resume training after nine-month lay-off

St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright has been given a major boost after winger Drey Wright was given the all clear to return to action.

The 24-year-old former Colchester winger suffered a serious cruciate ligament injury against Kilmarnock last November and has not played since.

But his nine-month lay-off is almost over after receiving the green light from medics to resume training.

A statement on the club’s website said: “Drey had been waiting for final sign off from his consultant which has now been given and the former Colchester United man can now get back on the pitch to start regaining his match sharpness again.”

Wright has been desperate to get Wright back into his side as he seeks some extra firepower.

Saints were knocked out of the Betfred Cup at the group stages and have taken just two points from their opening three Ladbrokes Premiership fixtures.