St Johnstone sign Ali Crawford on loan from Bolton
By PA Staff
St Johnstone have signed midfielder Ali Crawford on loan from Bolton until January.
The 30-year-old, who began his career with Hamilton, has not appeared for Sky Bet League One club Bolton this season.
Crawford told St Johnstone’s official website: “This is a great opportunity for me and I thank St Johnstone for getting this deal done.
“It’s now up to me to show what I’ve got. There is strong competition for places and I know I’m going to have to be at a high level to get into the side.”
Crawford made over 200 appearances for Hamilton before joining Doncaster in 2018 and he moved on to Bolton the following season.
