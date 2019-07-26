St Johnstone sign Estonia defender Madis Vihmann

St Johnstone have signed Estonia defender Madis Vihmann after missing out on Stevie May.

The Perth club’s boss Tommy Wright was hoping to lure the Aberdeen striker back to his hometown club after May was given the green light by Dons boss Derek McInnes to find a new club.

But despite the 2014 Scottish Cup winner undergoing a medical with his old side, talks broke down and Wright says the deal is now dead.

However, the Northern Irishman has been able to secure 23-year-old Vihmann on loan from Flora Tallin.

Vihmann has initially agreed to a one-year McDiarmid switch but it could be made permanent next summer is he impresses for Saints.

Vihmann, who could make his debut in Saturday’s Betfred Cup dead rubber against Forfar at Station Park, told the club’s official website: “I’m really excited and it’s great to be here.

“This is a new country for me and I’m really looking forward to playing here. I’ve spoken to some friends of mine who have played in Scotland and I’ve heard only positive things about the game here.

“I’m fit and raring to go. I can’t wait to start training and playing for the club. I’m looking forward to meeting the fans and putting in some good performances for them.

“I think my style is a good fit for Scottish football. My international experience has given me confidence that I can play at this level and I had really good discussions with the manager and can’t wait to show what I can do.”

After losing Joe Shaughnessy in the summer, Wright says he is delighted to get Vihmann on board.

“He’s a player I’ve known about for a while and I’m really pleased to get him in,” Wright said.

“Madis is a commanding centre-back who can play on the left side or the right and in a two or a three.

“He’s a current Estonian international and he’s been playing in Norway so match fitness isn’t going to be a problem. If we can get all the paperwork in place he should be ready to go straight into the team tomorrow.

“I’m looking forward to seeing him play and I’m sure he’s going to have a really good career here at St. Johnstone.”