St Mirren boss Jim Goodwin happy to start with a win ahead of Old Firm double

Jim Goodwin was glad to see St Mirren get off to a winning start in the Scottish Premiership as he surveyed an early Old Firm fixture double.

The Buddies gave debuts to goalkeeper Jak Alnwick and defenders Joe Shaughnessy, Marcus Fraser and Richard Tait for the visit of Livingston on Saturday and it was the latter’s header on the half-hour mark which kept the points in Paisley on opening day.

Saints visit Rangers next Sunday before a home game against champions Celtic the following Wednesday night and Goodwin acknowledges how difficult the games will be, although he is taking a positive outlook.

He said: “That’s why I didn’t want to stress that to the players but in the back of my own mind I was feeling the importance of the result.

“If you go into the next two particular games off the back of a defeat it can be demoralising but we’re not going to chuck the towel in before a ball is kicked.

“I do believe that if we get the shape right and make life difficult for Rangers firstly, then Celtic then we give ourselves a chance.

“Last year we weren’t able to take anything off either the Old Firm, albeit we had a few narrow defeats but hopefully the next one against Rangers, we will be able to take a positive result away from there.”

Salim Kouider-Aissa, signed from League Two side Queen’s Park last month, was pleased to make his Livingston debut as a second-half substitute for Alan Forrest but is looking for better to come.

He told the Lions’ official Twitter account: “It’s not the best way to start the season but we still have a long way to go.

“It would have been nice to be on the winning side but we still have a lot of games to go and I am sure I will get my chance.

“We will assess it on Monday and go again next week.”