St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson faces player shortage ahead of Rangers game

St Mirren manager Stephen Robinson expects to have only 17 players available as he prepares to select from an unchanged squad for Sunday’s cinch Premiership match at home to Rangers.

Greg Kiltie, Scott Tanser and Ryan Flynn are all set to remain sidelined through injury.

Goalkeeper Jak Alnwick serves the second game of a two-match suspension so Dean Lyness will again deputise.

Rangers boss Giovanni van Bronckhorst will assess his squad ahead of the trip to Paisley following their Europa League clash with Braga on Thursday night.

Striker Alfredo Morelos is out for the season after surgery on a thigh injury.

Attacker Ianis Hagi remains absent with a long-term knee injury.