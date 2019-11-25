St Mirren without Kirk Broadfoot once again for the visit of Hibernian

St Mirren defender Kirk Broadfoot will miss the visit of Hibernian.

The centre-back sits out the rearranged Ladbrokes Premiership game with a foot injury.

Cody Cooke returned to the bench for Saturday’s victory over Ross County.

Former St Mirren boss Jack Ross takes his Hibernian side to Paisley without ex-Buddies defender Darren McGregor.

The centre-back has been training but needs some reserve action before he returns from an abdomen injury.

Club captain David Gray (knee) should start training again next Monday.

St Mirren provisional squad: Hladky, P McGinn, Waters, MacKenzie, McLoughlin, Magennis, Erhahon, McAllister, S McGinn, Flynn, Foley, Andreu, Djorkaeff, MacPherson, Durmus, Mullen, Morias, Obika, Cooke, Lyness.

Hibernian provisional squad: Maxwell, Stevenson, James, Porteous, Whittaker, Jackson, Naismith, Hanlon, Hallberg, Middleton, Vela, Newell, Murray, Horgan, Mallan, Allan, Doidge, Shaw, Kamberi, Slivka, Boyle, Marciano.