Stanislas signs new three-year Bournemouth deal

Bournemouth have announced that Junior Stanislas has signed a new three-year contract with the club.

The 26-year-old scored three goals in 21 Premier League appearances last season to help Eddie Howe's side secure survival in their first campaign in the English top flight.

The former West Ham winger has now been handed a new deal that will keep him at Vitality Stadium until 2019.

"I am very pleased. It's obviously nice to be rewarded, I thought I had quite a good season last year and hopefully there's more to come," Stanislas told Cherries Player.

"It's also a positive knowing that the manager wants you here for the next few years as well.

"Both the manager and I are looking forward and trying to improve me as a better player – which I am sure I can do under him.

"Personally, for me, I want to improve on last year. More goals, more assists and help push the team forward that way.

"In terms of the team, I think the sky's the limit. We will all want to look to improve our league position from last year."

"It's great to be able to secure Junior's future with us," chief executive Neill Blake added to the club's official website.

"He is another player that made a big impact for us last season, so it's only right to reward him for his efforts.

"Supporters know what he can bring to the side and we are looking forward to seeing him back out on the pitch at Vitality Stadium very soon."

Stanislas is sidelined with a groin injury and is not expected to be fit to face his former club when Bournemouth travel to London Stadium on Sunday.