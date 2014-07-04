Stankovic joins Udinese as Stramaccioni assistant

The duo previously worked together at San Siro, where Stramaccioni coached Inter from 2012 to 2013.

And Stankovic declared his pride at being given the opportunity to start his coaching career at Stadio Friuli.

"I am very proud to be here starting this new adventure," he told Udinese Channel. "First of all I want to thank the club for giving me this opportunity to learn and pass on my hunger, grit and experience to a pretty young squad that really wants to prove itself.

"I also thank coach Stramaccioni for his faith in me. Our rapport at Inter was already strong from the first day, we really understood each other straight away.

"I like his ideas and his football, so I hope to give him a helping hand."

Stramaccioni assumed the reins at Udinese last month after Francesco Guidolin moved upstairs to take a supervisory role at the club.