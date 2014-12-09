Starlet Munir pens new Barcelona contract

Munir's stock has seen a rapid rise in 2014 with the forward making debuts for Barca's B and full team as well as Spain Under-19s, Under-21s and the senior national side all in the same year.

The 19-year-old's contract still runs to 2017, although his buy-out clause has been considerably raised to €35 million.

Since scoring on his senior Barca debut against Elche in August, he has not managed to hit the net in 11 subsequent first-team outings.

Munir's first-team chances have dried up since Luis Suarez's introduction to the fold from his biting ban.

He has featured just once in La Liga since the Uruguayan's elevation to Luis Enrique's XI, dropping back to B-team level to maintain fitness.