Stars pay tribute to Preston legend Finney

Finney, who was knighted in 1998, spent his entire career with Preston, making 473 appearances for the Lancashire club, scoring 210 goals, while he also represented England on 76 occasions over the course of 12 years between 1946 and 1958.

The news of his passing was confirmed on Friday by North End.

Here we look at the reaction of the football world to the death of a man considered to be one of his country's greatest ever players:

"Sir Tom Finney has left us. One of the greatest players this country has ever seen, and a true gentleman" - England's second highest goalscorer Gary Lineker takes to Twitter to hail Finney.

"I'm proud to say I grew up on the same street as Sir Tom Finney. Very sad to hear of his passing" - Former Preston, Everton and Republic of Ireland midfielder Kevin Kilbane expresses his sorrow on Twitter.

"Sad to hear of the passing of one of England's greatest ever players, Sir Tom Finney. R.I.P." - Michael Owen, who won 89 England caps, uses Twitter to pay his respects.

"Preston North End would like to pass on our deepest sympathies to his family and friends. #RIPSirTom" - Finney's former club tweet their regret.

"We are desperately sad to hear the news that Sir Tom Finney has passed away. True Icon and Legend doesn't do him justice" - A tweet from Preston Supporters' Group underlines Finney's enduring popularity.