This stat crowns Liverpool as the Premier League's comeback kings

Mohamed Salah and his Liverpool teammates took all three essential points at Southampton last night, after coming from behind to win 3-1.

The turnaround confirmed Liverpool as the Premier League's best side at come-from-behind wins, acccording to Opta.

They've now won a total of 16 points from losing poitions this season, without which they would be battling for fourth place rather than the title.

This ability to flip a game on its head is indicative of Liverpool's mental strength as well as their technical ability; a welcome trait in what is one of the fiercest title battles in Premier League history.

