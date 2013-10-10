Statistics do not concern me, says Enyeama

The Nigeria international has kept seven clean sheets in his nine Ligue 1 matches this term, propelling Lille to third in the table.

The 31-year-old spent last season on loan at Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel and has returned to cement himself as Rene Girard's first-choice goalkeeper.

However, Enyeama insists that he is more concerned by the team's overall performance than any personal accolades.

"I'm really one person who doesn't keep statistics. I just keep doing my thing, I keep going," Enyeama told the Ligue 1 website.

"The most important thing for me now is to see how much I can help Lille achieve our ambition for the season. Not really the clean sheets. I prefer we win 10-9 than play 0-0."

Following a close-season that saw them lose Florian Thauvin and Dimitri Payet to Marseille, as well as Lucas Digne (Paris Saint-Germain) and Aurelien Chedjou (Galatasaray), Lille were not expected to challenge at the top end of Ligue 1 this season.

However, Enyeama says coach Girard – who led Montpellier to the title in 2012 – has fostered an excellent team spirit within the squad.

"There's that love, that togetherness, everybody is really working for each other, and we realise we are not counting anyone as a big star in the team," he said.

"We all believe we've got a point to prove. Nobody is a big star, nobody is a small star, we are all the same."

Lille's next Ligue 1 fixture will see them take on Montpellier on October 19.