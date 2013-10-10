Statistics do not concern me, says Enyeama
Lille goalkeeper Vincent Enyeama says he does not pay attention to the statistics, despite his outstanding start to the season.
The Nigeria international has kept seven clean sheets in his nine Ligue 1 matches this term, propelling Lille to third in the table.
The 31-year-old spent last season on loan at Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel and has returned to cement himself as Rene Girard's first-choice goalkeeper.
However, Enyeama insists that he is more concerned by the team's overall performance than any personal accolades.
"I'm really one person who doesn't keep statistics. I just keep doing my thing, I keep going," Enyeama told the Ligue 1 website.
"The most important thing for me now is to see how much I can help Lille achieve our ambition for the season. Not really the clean sheets. I prefer we win 10-9 than play 0-0."
Following a close-season that saw them lose Florian Thauvin and Dimitri Payet to Marseille, as well as Lucas Digne (Paris Saint-Germain) and Aurelien Chedjou (Galatasaray), Lille were not expected to challenge at the top end of Ligue 1 this season.
However, Enyeama says coach Girard – who led Montpellier to the title in 2012 – has fostered an excellent team spirit within the squad.
"There's that love, that togetherness, everybody is really working for each other, and we realise we are not counting anyone as a big star in the team," he said.
"We all believe we've got a point to prove. Nobody is a big star, nobody is a small star, we are all the same."
Lille's next Ligue 1 fixture will see them take on Montpellier on October 19.
