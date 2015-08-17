Steaua coach Radoi banned from UEFA competitions

Steaua Bucharest coach Mirel Radoi has been banned from European competition, pending his completion of UEFA's coaching course.

Radoi, 34, was appointed as boss of the Romanian giants in May - his first coaching role - after playing the majority of his career as a centre-back at the club from 2000-08.

UEFA have also hit Steaua with a €50,000 fine after the former Romania international was in the dugout for the club's Champions League qualifying ties with Trencin and Partizan.

Steaua lost in the third round of Champions League qualifying, but are set to begin a two-leg Europa League play-off against Rosenborg on Thursday.

The European governing body released a statement confirming the decision.

"Mr. Mirel Matei Radoi is banned from carrying out any function of a head coach, as well as of any coaching staff, at UEFA competition matches until he fulfils the criteria contemplated in Article 36 in conjuction with Article 40.1.b) of the UEFA Club Licensing and Financial Fair Play Regulations.

"In particular, he is not allowed to seat in the technical area during UEFA competition matches until the above criteria is fulfilled."

Article 36 indicates any head coach of a first team must hold the "minimum coaching qualifications", with Article 40.1.b) reading that any coach must have "at least started the required UEFA coaching diploma course" before undertaking a role.