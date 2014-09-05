Steaua, Ludogorets, Legia Warsaw charged by UEFA

The two sides met in the second leg in Bulgaria, a match which will mostly be remembered for the penalty heroics of Ludogorets defender Cosmin Moti, who scored and saved during the decisive shootout.

However, UEFA have revealed that both sets of supporters acted poorly during the encounter and have dished out sanctions.

Ludogorets have been ordered to partially close a section of their stadium for their next home European match, while Steaua will have to play behind closed doors and have been fined €50,000.

A UEFA statement read: "The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has ordered Steaua to play their next UEFA competition match as host club behind closed doors and has fined the Romanian side €50,000 for the racist behaviour of their supporters.

"In addition, Steaua have also been fined €10,000 for the setting-off of fireworks and throwing of missiles and €4,500 for the improper conduct of the team.

"The UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body has ordered the partial closure of Ludogorets' stadium during the next (one) UEFA competition match which they will play as host club, and in particular sector A of the stadium. The Bulgarian side have also been fined €6,000 for the improper conduct of the team, €5,000 for insufficient organisation and €5,000 for the pitch invasion."

Polish side Legia Warsaw have also incurred the wrath of UEFA, with their "because football doesn't matter. Money does" banner landing them an €80,000 fine.

Legia fans had been dismayed by UEFA's decision to kick them out of the Champions League for fielding an ineligible player in the 6-1 aggregate win over Celtic.