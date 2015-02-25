Steaua receive stadium ban from UEFA
Steaua Bucharest must play their next two European matches behind closed doors for the racist behaviour of supporters during a Europa League tie with Dynamo Kiev.
The Steaua fans were said to have displayed a racist banner in the 2-0 loss to Dynamo in their final Group J clash at the National Arena in Bucharest on December 11.
As a result Steaua - top of Romania's Liga I - will have no home advantage in their next UEFA competition matches should they qualify for a tournament.
The club have also been fined €20,000 for the use of laser pointers and fireworks during the game.
Steaua had previously been fined €64,500 for racism and other offences in August's Champions League play-off with Ludogorets.
Meanwhile, Scottish champions Celtic have been handed a fine of €10,000 for crowd disturbances relating to their 4-3 defeat in their final group game at Dinamo Zagreb.
