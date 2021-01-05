Stephen Craigan believes derby defeat has hastened Motherwell’s manager search

Former Motherwell skipper Stephen Craigan believes the club’s derby humbling has sped up the process of getting a new manager.

With Keith Lasley in caretaker charge two days after Stephen Robinson’s departure, Well lost 3-0 against Lanarkshire rivals Hamilton on Saturday.

Lasley looked set to get several games to stake his claim for the position but some reports claim Motherwell could make an appointment before Saturday’s trip to St Mirren.

Former Motherwell captain Lasley is expected to be among four candidates interviewed, with former St Johnstone boss Tommy Wright and ex-Salford manager Graham Alexander linked with the vacancy.

Craigan told the Go Radio Football Show: “I think that result on Saturday has sped up the process. I really think they maybe looked at it and thought ‘if Keith gets a result on Saturday, he can buy us a bit of time over the next couple of weeks’. But I think they looked at it and thought ‘we need something now’.

“Not even a new manager outwith Keith, they just need clarity. The players need to know who is in charge and what direction they are going in. Players don’t need excuses, they have enough on their own.

“I just think the manner of the defeat has made the board think ‘we need to do this ASAP just to clear all doubt around players’ minds and get to winning football matches’.”

Craigan, who had a two-game spell as Motherwell caretaker boss in 2014, added: “Watching Keith’s interview on Saturday night and seeing the look on his face, it was horror because when you take a job you think ‘I will go in and change things, I will change the dynamic, the mindset’.

“Albeit you only have two days to do so, you still think ‘I’ll get a reaction, something I can build on and the players can build on’.

“And to lose 3-0 in the manner which they did against Hamilton, their arch-rivals, was hard to take.

“I think Keith is going to be interviewed for the job. What will be difficult potentially is if Keith goes for the job, doesn’t get it and stays on as assistant manager. Does the manager start thinking ‘well, you were wanting my job’. It just makes it a little bit awkward somewhere along the line.

“There is no doubt Keith will have a plan in mind, what he wants to tell the board, how he will turn things round, how he will change things.

“Some people think you go for a different voice, someone outside the club who is coming in fresh.”