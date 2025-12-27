How to watch Senegal vs DR Congo: Live streams, TV details as Group D frontrunners compete for a place in AFCON 2025 last 16

Watch Senegal vs DR Congo at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Senegal vs DR Congo: key information • Date: Saturday 27 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 15:00 GMT / 10:00 ET / 16:00 local • Venue: Grand Stade de Tangier, Tangier • TV & Streaming: 4seven (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

2021 winners Senegal made a convincing start to AFCON 2025, winning their Group D opening fixture against Botswana by three goals.

Bayern Munich loanee Nicolas Jackson scored twice in Tangier, where the Lions of Teranga will take on World Cup hopefuls DR Congo in the second round of group fixtures on Saturday.

DR Congo also won their first match, defeating Benin 1-0 thanks to an early Theo Bongonda goal.

They meet as the top two seeds in the group and a win would guarantee safe passage to the round of 16.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Senegal vs DR Congo online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Senegal vs DR Congo for FREE in the UK

Senegal vs DR Congo will be available to watch live in the UK on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 15:00 GMT.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, so every game is free to watch live in the UK.

Senegal vs DR Congo free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Senegal vs DR Congo from anywhere

What if you're away from home for the game and your streaming access is geo-restricted? Well, there is a neat solution. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - is a piece of software that sets your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world.

You can use a VPN to unblock your usual streams from anywhere, and it's also great for your internet security, so it's a win-win.

Our expert office-mates over at Tom's Guide test hundreds of VPNs, and they say NordVPN is the best VPN you can get.

Is Senegal vs DR Congo on TV in the US?

Football fans in the United States can watch Senegal vs DR Congo on beIN Sports on Saturday morning. Kick off is at 10:00am ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Senegal vs DR Congo in Africa

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

Senegal vs DR Congo: Preview

World Cup qualification has been the main focus for both Senegal and DR Congo. They were drawn together in CAF qualifying and Senegal topped the group by two points to book their place at World Cup 2026.

DR Congo's dreams of the finals are still alive. After finishing second to Senegal, they had the safety net of being one of the top runners-up and went on to beat Cameroon and Nigeria (on penalties) for a place in FIFA's intercontinental play-offs.

The first of the two qualifiers between these teams was a 1-1 draw in Senegal. The Lions of Teranga came back from two goals down to win 3-2 in Kinshasa, ultimately the difference between the teams in qualifying.

Pape Thiaw's Senegal are among the favourites at AFCON 2025, thanks largely to an impressive contingent of players operating in Europe's biggest leagues.

Jackson, on loan from Chelsea, is just one of many. Five members of the squad play in the Premier League while others, including record scorer Sadio Mane, have played there in the past.

DR Congo have some familiar faces too. Four members of their AFCON squad are Premier League players including Arthur Masuaku and Noah Sadiki of Sunderland.

Bongonda, the Belgian-born 30-year-old scorer of their first goal of the tournament, played in Belgium, Spain and Turkey before joining Spartak Moscow in 2023.

Six points from two games would ensure a round of 16 spot for one of these teams as they go head to head in the tournament's first real clash of the titans.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Senegal 3-2 DR Congo

There are goals aplenty in these two teams and the World Cup qualifying matches between them suggest a close-run thing. We're looking forward to a cracker in Tangier.