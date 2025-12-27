How to watch Benin vs Botswana online, on TV, and from anywhere as Group D rivals seek their first AFCON 2025 points

Watch Benin vs Botswana at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations today, as FourFourTwo brings you a comprehensive guide on live streams and TV coverage wherever you are in the world.

Benin vs Botswana: key information • Date: Saturday 27 December 2025 • Kick-off time: 12:30 GMT / 07:30 ET / 13:30 local • Venue: Stade Olympique de Rabat, Rabat • TV & Streaming: 4seven (UK) | beIN Sports (USA) | beIN Sports / Canal+ / SuperSport (Africa) • FREE stream: Channel 4 (UK) • Watch from anywhere: Get NordVPN's holiday deal

Benin and Botswana meet in Rabat on Saturday and both teams are still in search of their first AFCON 2025 goal.

The West African side lost 1-0 to World Cup hopefuls DR Congo in the opening match in Group D. The Zebras were comfortably beaten, 3-0 in the end, by group favourites Senegal.

Both teams qualified for the competition with eight points from their six matches but are yet to get off the mark in the finals.

Botswana are participating for only the second time. Head coach Morena Ramoreboli is looking to become the first to claim a point after they were beaten in all three matches in 2012.

Read on as FourFourTwo brings you all the information on how to watch Benin vs Botswana online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Benin vs Botswana for FREE in the UK

Benin vs Botswana will be available live in the UK on 4seven and the Channel 4 streaming service, with kick-off at 12:30 GMT.

Channel 4 has the rights to AFCON this year, with every game free to watch live in the UK.

Benin vs Botswana free live stream Online viewers will find the game streaming at the Channel 4 website. A simple registration is all that's needed to tune in.

❗ Coverage is geo-restricted, but you can use a VPN to get your usual access if you're away from the UK right now – more on that below.

Watch Benin vs Botswana from anywhere

Out of the country when Benin vs Botswana is on? That doesn't mean you have to miss the game. A VPN - or Virtual Private Network - means you can set your IP address to make your device appear to be in any country in the world, bypassing streaming geo-restrictions.

Provided it complies with your broadcaster’s T&Cs, you can use a VPN to unblock the streaming services you use back home. It also comes with added internet security benefits, which sounds like a winner to us.

FourFourTwo’s colleagues at Tom's Guide are VPN experts, and they rate NordVPN as the best VPN out there.

Is Benin vs Botswana on TV in the US?

US-based fans can watch Benin vs Botswana on beIN Sports but it's an early one! Kick off is at 7:30am ET.

BeIN Sports comes on most good cable TV packages, but it doesn't have its own streaming service, so to tune in online, you'll need a cord-cutter such as YouTube TV, Fubo, or Sling.

How to watch Benin vs Botswana in Africa

Benin vs Botswana will be shown live on Benin TV in Benin.

Canal+, SuperSport, and beIN Sports are the major regional broadcasters for AFCON, with the different services operating in various countries, but whichever service covers your country will have all games live.

See also ► AFCON 2025 broadcast guide: TV, streaming, how to watch every game in the Africa Cup of Nations

Benin vs Botswana: Preview

With the top two seeds facing off across the group stage in the second fixture, their unfancied group foes are eyeing up a chance to put a positive result on the board.

The later clash between Senegal and DR Congo will attract most of the attention but the nature of a 24-team tournament is that three points – whoever they come against – could pave the way to the knock-outs.

It would be a first for Botswana but Benin made it to the quarter-finals in their last appearance, in 2019, without winning a match.

Indeed, the Cheetahs are winless in their three AFCON tournaments to date. This will be their 16th finals match and a real opportunity to break their duck.

In order to shake off that record, Benin turned to Gernot Rohr in 2023. The German head coach is a specialist in African international football.

His most recent jobs were in charge of Nigeria, Burkina Faso, Niger and Gabon. He took the Super Eagles to the semi-finals six years ago.

The top goalscorer in Benin's squad is 31-year-old captain Steve Mounie. The former Huddersfield Town striker is two goals shy of Stephane Sessegnon's record 24.

Kabelo Seakanyeng is Botswana's highest active scorer and plays his club football in Morocco for Maghreb Fez, whose home stadium is one of the host venues at AFCON 2025.

FourFourTwo's prediction

Benin 2-0 Botswana

There's little to call between these teams but that little bit of extra tournament experience for Benin's coach could be a big advantage.