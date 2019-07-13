Stephen Robinson relieved to see Motherwell grind out victory

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson praised his side for grinding out a 3-0 Betfred Cup Group E win against Queen of the South.

After a dull first half, Motherwell showed their strength to put Queens to the sword with Liam Donnelly, Sherwin Seedorf and Jermaine Hylton all finding the scoresheet.

Robinson said: “It was a really difficult surface today with the heat and how dry it was so it was always going to be a tricky game for us.

“But we wore them down. Queens had a few chances in the first half even though we had more of the possession.

“We rectified a few things at half time in terms of patience and I thought we dominated the whole of the second half and I thought we deserved the win at the end.”

Chances were few and far between in the first half with James Scott missing a chance for Well after being in one on one. Dan Pybus had a great chance after half an hour but could not get the ball on target.

In the second half Scott Mercer fouled Hylton and referee Don Robertson pointed to the spot. Donnelly sent Robby McCrorie the wrong way to give Motherwell the lead.

With a few minutes to go the Premiership side sealed the win when Sherwin Seedorf curled in a great goal from the right side of the box.

There was still time for Well to hit the net again and Hylton scored the pick of the bunch with a 25-yard screamer flying into the top corner in injury time.

Queens boss Allan Johnston said: “It was always going to be a difficult game.

“Motherwell have got some good players but I thought we competed with them for large periods.”