Stephen Robinson says Motherwell are back on track ahead of Celtic clash

Stephen Robinson admits he is relieved his side’s luck is finally in after cursing Motherwell’s early-season misfortune.

The Fir Park team failed to win any of their opening five games but Well boss Robinson reckons that was more down to a lack of breaks than major flaws in his team’s make-up.

Since then, the Steelmen have rediscovered their grove and their only defeats since that slow start have come against Celtic, Rangers and Europa League foes Hapoel Beer Sheeva.

They will roll the dice again this weekend as they host Neil Lennon’s under-fire Hoops and Robinson is hoping Motherwell’s numbers again come up.

He said: “We’ve won four out of five league games. They only games we’ve lost recently are against three teams in the Europa League group stages.

“We are quietly getting along with our business. We’re starting to play better and we’re scoring goals we weren’t scoring earlier in the season.

“Luck has gone our way a bit for once, Tony Watt’s goal last weekend at Livingston might have gone past him before.

“Things like that weren’t going our way early on but you have to keep believing in what you’re doing and the squad you have and we never stopped doing that.

“Now we’re getting the benefits of that and we’re now climbing the table.”

Celtic have won just once in their last six games and Lennon’s position will come under increasing scrutiny if the champions slip-up again on Sunday.

Robinson, however, did not see too much wrong with the Parkhead line-up when he took in last weekend’s William Hill Scottish Cup semi-final win over Aberdeen at Hampden.

He said: “I didn’t see any problems with Celtic. I was at Hampden last Saturday and they were excellent, especially in the first half.

“They have top players, they’re a top team and there’s no disguising that.

“We’re well aware of how tough it will be on Sunday. We’ll have a massive challenge against one of the top teams in the country.”