Sterling hails Rodgers influence on his game

The 19-year-old, who has been named in the England squad for the forthcoming matches against Slovenia and Scotland, has secured a regular starting berth at Anfield under Rodgers' guidance.

And the forward revealed the influential role that the Northern Irishman has had in his rise to prominence.

"The best piece of advice I've been given is to live, eat and sleep football. It was great advice given to me by the manager, and it has helped me going forward," Sterling told LFC Xtra.

"He has taught me to play in numerous different positions and adapt to different positions, being able to work and be effective in each of them."

Sterling has struggled to match the form he displayed last season in this campaign, mirroring the decline of Liverpool's fortunes in the Premier League.

Last term's runners-up have lost five of their 11 top-flight matches to leave them in the bottom half, while their UEFA Champions League fate hangs in the balance after three defeats in a row.

Rodgers' side return to action after the international break with a trip to Crystal Palace on November 23, before travelling to Ludogorets for a vital European clash.