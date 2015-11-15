Sterling has licence to thrill, says agent
Raheem Sterling's agent Aidy Ward believes his client's decision to join Manchester City has proved a correct decision.
Raheem Sterling's agent believes the Manchester City attacker has been handed a "licence to thrill" following his transfer from Liverpool.
Sterling was involved in a £49million move to the Etihad Stadium in the off-season, with his representative Aidy Ward criticised by Liverpool fans for his role in the deal.
Ward, however, believes Sterling's move has proved to be a correct one, with the 20-year-old having scored four goals in 11 Premier League matches.
"Raheem is in a good place," he was quoted as saying by The Mirror.
"He is playing with better players for a manager, who gives him the freedom to express himself, and he is improving as a player in a team that is at the top of the Premier League and in the Champions League.
"He has gone up a tier. Manuel Pellegrini has played him in a wide role with the freedom to drift inside and he has also played as a central striker.
"That’s why he scored the first hat-trick of his professional career recently [against AFC Bournemouth] – all of the goals coming in the first half."
Under former Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers, Sterling was utilised across multiple positions and Ward believes his client has benefited from a more attacking role.
"At Liverpool, Raheem was asked to play as a full-back, just like Emre Can was asked to play as a central defender when he is a midfielder. That wasn’t going to help him develop as a player," he said.
"Moving to City was right for Raheem, even if Liverpool fans don’t want to accept that. At City, he now has a licence to thrill."
Sterling will experience the discontent of the Merseyside faithful for the first time since leaving the club when City host Jurgen Klopp's men on November 21.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.