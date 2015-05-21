Sterling should stay at Liverpool, says Redknapp

Harry Redknapp has urged Raheem Sterling to sign a new deal at Liverpool to aid his development.

The 20-year-old spoke publicly last month about his decision to turn down fresh terms at Anfield and is expected to tell the Premier League club of his desire to leave on Friday.

Sterling was booed as he collected the Young Player of the Year award at Liverpool's end-of-season ceremony on Tuesday and former Tottenham boss Redknapp thinks leaving Merseyside would be a mistake.

"It's sad that a young kid who is at such a fantastic football club as Liverpool [wants to leave]," Redknapp told talkSPORT. "What a club to play for and the offer is an incredible amount of money.

"At his age I just think he just needs to get on and play football – have another two or three good seasons and if, in two or three years' time, Real Madrid or Barcelona or somebody come knocking and he feels he wants to move then fine.

"I still think for his progression and his future he needs to stay where he is. Sign the contract. Be thankful you're playing for such a great club because otherwise the fans won't be happy.

"They've had some great players over the years - no disrespect to Raheem Sterling, he's a really good prospect.

"It's a club that has always been fighting for titles and winning European Cups.

"I spend a bit of time with [former Liverpool defender] Graeme Souness over a game of golf and people like Graeme get very upset when they see young kids at 19 or 20 wanting to leave a club like Liverpool because they think they can do better elsewhere."