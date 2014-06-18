Sterling: 'We can’t be too focused on Suarez'

Suarez is expected to be fit to face England in a crucial Group D clash in Sao Paulo on Thursday as both teams look to bounce back from first-up FIFA World Cup losses.

Sterling said it would be dangerous for Roy Hodgson's men to pay all their attention to his Liverpool team-mate.

"He (Suarez) is a great player, we all know that, but we can’t be too focused on just him," Sterling said.

"We’ve got to realise they’ve got other world-class players in their team as well, like (Edinson) Cavani and co.

"We’ve got to really think of their positives and their negatives, not just about Luis.

"Most of the defenders here have played against him in the Premier League, so they know what he’s about and they know he can score. They’ll be trying everything to stop him on the night."