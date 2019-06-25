Steven Ferguson backs Josh Mullin to make the step up in Premiership

Ross County co-manager Steven Ferguson is looking forward to seeing Josh Mullin take on the top-flight after earning a new one-year contract extension.

The 26-year-old attacker is preparing for his first taste of Ladbrokes Premiership action.

Mullin was a key member of Ferguson and Stuart Kettlewell’s side as they claimed the Championship crown last term and was named in the second tier’s team of the year.

Now his reward for those displays is another 12 months added to his current deal, tying him to Dingwall until 2021.

And Ferguson believes Mullin – who reached double figures in both goals and assists as County stormed to the title – is ready for the step up to Scotland’s top division.

He said: “Josh is a great asset to the club and had a very successful season in the Championship.

“We are pleased he will be with us for the next two seasons, and Josh is quite rightly looking to test himself in the Scottish Premiership.”