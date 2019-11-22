Steven Gerrard assures Glen Kamara that Rangers reward consistent performances

Steven Gerrard has vowed to hand Glen Kamara an improved contract so long as the Rangers midfielder continues to shine.

The £50,000 bargain buy from Dundee has been a major hit at Ibrox since arriving last January.

The 24-year-old Finland international has been attracting interest from south of the border, with Leeds the most recent English side to be credited with an interest in the £8million-rated star.

Kamara’s current deal runs to the summer of 2023 but reports have suggested Gers chiefs were preparing to open talks on fresh terms to ward off potential suitors.

Gerrard did not confirm if those moves were imminent but reassured Kamara that he will be rewarded if he maintains his recent displays.

🇫🇮 Congratulations to @GlenKamara4 as Finland qualify for #EURO2020.— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 15, 2019

“We haven’t heard of any interest down south, we’ve read tons about it though,” said Gerrard. “But I wouldn’t be surprised if there was interest in Glen Kamara because he’s an outstanding footballer.

“He’s been outstanding since he walked in the door. Sometimes I still have to pinch myself for how we got him and what we got him for.

“Glen is doing fine. He got a real strong contract when he came here from Dundee.

“He’s in good form and playing well. The message for Glen and the other players is we always reward our players for consistent performances over a long period of time. Glen will be treated no different.

“All he needs to worry about is bringing success back to the club and I’m sure he will be well looked after.”

Kamara (right) cost Gers just £50,000 when he signed from Dundee (Jane Barlow/PA)

Kamara has rejoined his Gers team-mates ahead of Sunday’s trip to Hamilton, fresh from helping Finland book their first ever appearance at a major tournament.

He could be joined at Euro 2020 by Ibrox colleagues Filip Helander and Borna Barisic after Sweden and Croatia also qualified. Scotland midfielder Ryan Jack and Northern Ireland’s Steven Davis could yet follow suit if their sides get through the Nations League play-offs.

And Gerrard says the best way to ensure they make the cut this summer is to star for Rangers.

He said: “We’re very proud to let our lads go. I loved nothing better to see the guys getting called up to represent their countries. It’s something I experienced myself. Some of the best memories I had were playing for my country.

“It’s the pinnacle of all players’ careers to play in a major tournament.

Gerrard played for England at major tournaments (Nick Potts/PA)

“But it’s important they stay healthy and continue to keep pushing to get selected in the 23 that get selected because if you think you’ll be an automatic choice and can come off the gas, you can find you might miss out on the squad. There will be an awful lot of players who want to sample that experience.

“For me when I was a player, the focus was never on being in the 23 but being in the starting 11.

“I always felt that my national team manager might be watching me and I wanted to show to him that I was one of the best midfielders in the country.”

Further afield, there was more good news on the international front as Alfredo Morelos notched his first goal for Colombia against Peru last week.

“We’re very pleased for him,” added Gerrard. “It was only a matter of time with the form he was in. It’s not just with his talent and the ability to score goals, his performances all round and his behaviour has certainly improved.

🔥For club or country, The Buffalo cannot be stopped.#ElBufalo 👊 pic.twitter.com/YFKHCm6OnA— Rangers Football Club (@RangersFC) November 16, 2019

“We knew if we can keep him in this moment it would only be a matter of time before he got called up, got an opportunity and then scored goals. That’s what he does.

“People forget he’s only 22 (sic) but his numbers speak for themselves.

“He’s box office and that’s why everyone talks about him, why they question him and set him the next challenge. I’ve got no doubt he’ll continue to keep providing those answers if he stays focused. I’ve no doubt he’ll break many, many records.”