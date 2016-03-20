Steven Gerrard forced off with calf injury

LA Galaxy midfielder Steven Gerrard’s night was cut very short when he was forced off in his team’s contest with the San Jose Earthquakes with a suspected calf injury

Less than two minutes into the rivalry clash, Gerrard attempted to track down a ball off a San Jose clearance but pulled up afterwards. After being examined by the medical staff he exited the contest, replaced by Baggio Husidic.

It was later reported Gerrard was receiving treatment for a calf injury.

Left calf injury for Steven Gerrard.March 20, 2016

The game remained scoreless in the first half. However after a Simon Dawkins red card at the end of the first half put the Earthquakes down a man, the Galaxy capitalized with a pair of Gyasi Zardes goals en route to a 3-1 victory.