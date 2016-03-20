Steven Gerrard forced off with calf injury
The former England international was forced out of LA Galaxy’s contest with San Jose after just three minutes.
LA Galaxy midfielder Steven Gerrard’s night was cut very short when he was forced off in his team’s contest with the San Jose Earthquakes with a suspected calf injury
Less than two minutes into the rivalry clash, Gerrard attempted to track down a ball off a San Jose clearance but pulled up afterwards. After being examined by the medical staff he exited the contest, replaced by Baggio Husidic.
It was later reported Gerrard was receiving treatment for a calf injury.
Left calf injury for Steven Gerrard.March 20, 2016
The game remained scoreless in the first half. However after a Simon Dawkins red card at the end of the first half put the Earthquakes down a man, the Galaxy capitalized with a pair of Gyasi Zardes goals en route to a 3-1 victory.
