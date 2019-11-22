Steven Gerrard happy for Rangers game to be moved to suit Scotland

Steven Gerrard insists Rangers will be willing to move fixtures to help Scotland realise their Euro 2020 dream.

Steve Clarke’s side have been drawn to host Israel in the semi-finals of the Euro 2020 play-offs next March, with the winner facing a trip to either Norway or Serbia in the final.

The Israel clash takes place on March 26, five days after Gers are scheduled to face St Mirren at home, although that fixture could yet be moved for TV purposes.

Clarke has already urged Scottish Professional Football League chiefs to “do all they can” to help the Scots by ensuring there are no Sunday fixtures before their vital semi-final Hampden showdown.

And Gerrard said: “I represent this club in this country so for me I give it the support I need to give it. I certainly won’t be standing in the way.

“But we don’t make those decisions. Ultimately it will be down to the SFA and stuff.

“We’ll go with the flow and if it means us skipping a game or adjusting a game we’ll do everything we can to support (Scotland). That’s what you’ve got to do.”

And Gerrard reckons Gers midfielder Ryan Jack could yet be a key figure for Scotland next year after impressing on his return to the international fold last week against Cyprus and Kazakhstan.

He said: “I watched both games and I thought against Cyprus he was finding his way back into the international set up and getting used to the players around him.

“It was his first start under Steve Clarke and I think Ryan’s performance looked like he was adapting to everyone around him.

“But in the second game he was outstanding. He showed the form that he’s been in for us for an awful long time.

“I’m sure he’s given Steve Clarke something to think about because I think that midfield three – just to prove I’m not biased – of (Celtic’s Callum) McGregor, Jack and John McGinn were outstanding as a threesome.”