Steven Gerrard in numbers

As Steven Gerrard's Liverpool career comes to an end, here are the key numbers that tell the story of an Anfield legend:

709 - Only Ian Callaghan (857) and Jamie Carragher (737) have more Liverpool appearances to their name than Gerrard.

185 - Goals scored by Gerrard for Liverpool, putting him in fifth place - immediately above Robbie Fowler, Kenny Dalglish and Michael Owen - in the Anfield record books.

115 - The number of different clubs faced by Gerrard in a career spanning over 16 years.

40 - Goals scored in European competitions - a Liverpool club record - including his famous header against Milan in the Champions League Final 2005.

9 - Major honours won by Gerrard at Liverpool, comprising three League Cups, two FA Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one UEFA Cup (now the Europa League) and one UEFA Champions League.

3 - The number of times Gerrard finished as a runner up in the Premier League, falling just short of his ambition to win the competition.