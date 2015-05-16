Steven Gerrard in numbers
The key figures and statistics from the Liverpool captain's career at Anfield.
As Steven Gerrard's Liverpool career comes to an end, here are the key numbers that tell the story of an Anfield legend:
709 - Only Ian Callaghan (857) and Jamie Carragher (737) have more Liverpool appearances to their name than Gerrard.
185 - Goals scored by Gerrard for Liverpool, putting him in fifth place - immediately above Robbie Fowler, Kenny Dalglish and Michael Owen - in the Anfield record books.
115 - The number of different clubs faced by Gerrard in a career spanning over 16 years.
40 - Goals scored in European competitions - a Liverpool club record - including his famous header against Milan in the Champions League Final 2005.
9 - Major honours won by Gerrard at Liverpool, comprising three League Cups, two FA Cups, two UEFA Super Cups, one UEFA Cup (now the Europa League) and one UEFA Champions League.
3 - The number of times Gerrard finished as a runner up in the Premier League, falling just short of his ambition to win the competition.
