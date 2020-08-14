Steven Gerrard ready to see Rangers fight for the points against Livingston

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard welcomes the battle he expects to get at Livingston on Sunday.

The Light Blues have had a flawless start to the Premiership season with three wins out of three and no goals conceded.

Gerrard, who confirmed defender Leon Balogun will miss the game with a small quad problem, expects his side to be asked to show their mettle again in West Lothian but is relishing their response.

He said: “First and foremost we welcome the battle. Different teams bring different styles throughout the course of the season, but we certainly welcome physical challenges and we need to be ready for that.

“And we certainly don’t have a problem with it obviously as long as it’s in in a fair way.

“Of course we know it’s going to be a battle, and it’s a battle that we’re going to have to stand up to,

“I think what’s important in these games is that we deal with direct play at times and we win our first duels, we win our second duels and we are in the right places to try and control a game because there will be moments where the ball is not necessarily in our style, if you like.

“But we have to be capable of adapting within game to play in different ways to get the right results.

“They are a good team, an organised team and they try and take you out your comfort zone.

“But we are good form, we’re in a good place. And it’s down to us to go there fully prepared to win a war and win a battle before our quality can show.”

Gerrard is aware that the burly Lyndon Dykes is likely to be leading the line for the Lions but with a view to replacing Balogun, he said: “We’ll pick the two best centre backs we believe are capable of getting the right result.

“We won’t really focus on any individual players that we’re going to be coming up against.

“Filip (Helander) came on and did extremely well and George (Edmundson) has had a real strong pre-season so I’ll give it as late as I need to and then make a decision, who partners Connor (Goldson) because I think Connor is in excellent form.

“He deserves to keep his place, and I’ll make a lake decision on Filip and George in the coming days.”

The former Liverpool and England captain revealed that utility player Ross McCrorie has expressed his desire to leave Rangers with the Ibrox club having rejected one bid from Hibernian.

Midfielder Greg Docherty remains in talks with Hull.

He said: “Greg’s got permission to speak to Hull and I’m told talks are ongoing. Greg is in this morning so the plan is to catch up with him after this morning session.

“I think it’ll be it’ll boil down to Greg’s decision.

“In terms of Ross, we knocked something back from Hibs and I believe they have come again. So that’s moved a little bit closer.

“The plan again is to catch up with Ross this morning. He’s told me clearly that he wants to move on.

“But at the same time the ball is in Hibs’ court, to match what we want.”