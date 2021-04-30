Steven Gerrard still has 2020-21 targets in sight with champions Rangers

Steven Gerrard is setting Rangers up for a run at more targets as he insists there is still plenty for his champions to aim for this season.

The Ibrox men wrapped up their first league crown in a decade way back on March 7.

But after the emotional high of those wild title celebrations came a crash as Gerrard’s team span out of both the Europa League and Scottish Cup.

Gers now have just three more games to complete before they can get their hands on the Premiership trophy the Ibrox faithful have been longing for – starting with Sunday’s visit of rivals Celtic.

But Gerrard is refusing to contemplate allowing his squad to take their foot off the gas as he eyes up a couple of further landmark achievements.

Not only is there the lure of an invincible Premiership season to strive for, but three wins will take Rangers past the 100-point mark.

And they could also better the low goals against record set by Chelsea in 2005 – when Jose Mourinho’s men romped to the Premier League title while conceding just 15 times – if they can limit their losses to no more than two goals before the curtain falls on their triumphant league campaign.

“I think unique is the right word to describe this season,” said Gerrard. “Obviously it is an early stage to win the title and the challenge from there is to try and keep the players motivated all the way until the end.

Steven Gerrard celebrates the title with fans outside Ibrox (Robert Perry/PA)

“The good thing is that there are still some things that we want to achieve.

“We want to try and set a clean-sheet record if we can, we want to try and remain unbeaten.

“From my personal point of view, I want to try and keep the players as motivated as I can to try and finish the season as strong as we can.

“But it is a unique situation to win the league on March 7. Naturally there will be certain players that just come away from where they were previous to that, because everyone was in such a zone and so focused to get the club over the line because what we were trying to achieve was so important.

“We won’t be going into any game looking for draws or trying to scrape through so we can stay unbeaten.

“We want to keep as many clean sheets as we can and win the three games. If we do we can surpass 100 points. Those are the small little targets that I want to set the team, so we will go and try to win all the games remaining.”

Title number 55 has not stopped Gerrard facing fresh questions over his cup record – which now stands at zero trophies from six attempts.

Steven Gerrard reacts during Rangers’ Scottish Cup quarter-final defeat (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Last week’s shock shootout loss to St Johnstone “stung” the Ibrox boss and his players but the final derby showdown of the campaign is just the fixture they need to refocus.

“An Old Firm always helps in terms of getting players ready, motivated and in the zone,” Gerrard added. “The importance of the game goes without saying but on the back of a setback last week, one that stung a lot, ideally we can bounce back in a good way at the weekend.

“Football is a journey of highs and lows. The highs take you to incredible places and the lows are always tough. That is the challenge, to bounce back as quickly as you can. I am in a good place, I am looking forward to the weekend.

“That doesn’t mean that going out against St Johnstone still doesn’t hurt, of course it does. We’re human beings and I am sure the players are feeling the same.

“But the best way to make yourself feel better is to react and respond and try and get a positive result as quickly as you can. The next game is a big one for us so I am sure if we can get the right result in this fixture we will be feeling a lot better about ourselves.”