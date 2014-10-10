Stevens joins Cobblers on loan from Villa

The 24-year-old made six Premier League starts during Paul Lambert's first season in charge at Villa Park in 2012-13, but has since fallen out of favour.

Stevens spent time on loan at both Notts County and Doncaster Rovers last term, making 13 Championship appearances for the latter.

The former Republic of Ireland Under-21 international started his career at University College Dublin before establishing himself as first-choice left-back at St Patrick's Athletic.

He then joined Shamrock Rovers, where he won two League of Ireland titles and the 2011 PFAI Young Player of the Year award before switching to Villa in January 2012.

The full-back will be available for Northampton's home clash against Burton Albion on Saturday.