Stoger expecting strong Dortmund reaction against Stuttgart

Peter Stoger is expecting a response when Borussia Dortmund welcome Stuttgart to the Signal Iduna Park for Sunday's Bundesliga clash.

Stoger's side were thrashed 6-0 by champions-elect Bayern Munich, who can win the title at Augsburg this weekend, last time out, leaving them third in the table.

The Dortmund boss said his side have reacted well to defeats this season and he anticipates a similar story against Stuttgart, who have not tasted defeat since January.

"We cannot play a game without pressure, obviously. Also not against Stuttgart," he said at a news conference.

"Admittedly, the loss against Bayern was not an everyday result. But it doesn't make such a big difference as we did not plan with the three points in Munich.

"So far, the reaction after tough losses, often on the European stage, has been very good.

"We lost 6-0, yes, but we also had games where we showed that we can play football. So that's our approach - other teams suffered big losses in Munich.

"Obviously, you can't push a button and everyone starts running in the right direction. Everyone knows that Sunday is an important game. I feel like the group is coming closer together."

Borussia Dortmund have won 6 of their last 8 matches vs Stuttgart. The match is on Sunday (9:30 AM ET) at Signal Iduna Park. April 5, 2018

Stoger is hopeful Marco Reus and Omer Toprak will be back in the squad for Sunday's clash and provided an update on Shinji Kagawa. The midfielder has endured an injury-interrupted season but is expected back before the end of the campaign.

"Omer Toprak and Marco Reus fully trained this week. It's looking good and one can assume they will be part of the squad. We'll decide on Sunday if they will start," he added.

"Hopefully, Shinji Kagawa will be able to help the team in the final stages of the season."