Stoichkov backs 'smart guy' Neymar to stay at Barcelona

Former Barcelona player Hristo Stoichkov believes Neymar will "not be another Judas" in choosing to leave Camp Nou for Real Madrid.

The Brazil captain is under contract until 2018 but has been linked with what would be a sensational switch to Barcelona's fierce domestic rivals.

Luis Figo infamously left Barca for Madrid in 2000, but Stoichkov does not expect Neymar to follow in the footsteps of the Portuguese by moving to the Spanish capital.

And the Bulgarian, who won the Ballon d'Or in 1994, has also backed the ex-Santos man to follow in his footsteps and earn individual accolades at Camp Nou.

"I think Neymar will win a Ballon d'Or with the Barca shirt, he will not be another Judas," he said.

"He's a smart guy, knows this is his team."