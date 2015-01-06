Stoichkov blasts Barca president Bartomeu

Bulgarian Stoichkov enjoyed seven years in two spells as a player at Camp Nou in the 1990s, winning five La Liga titles - including four in succession - as well as the European Cup in 1992.

The 48-year-old is less than impressed with Barca's current board, headed by Bartomeu, after a string of controversies.

Neymar's transfer from Santos led to allegations of fraud, with former president Sandro Rosell stepping down in the aftermath.

More recently, Barca have since been hit with a transfer embargo after irregularities were found in their dealings at youth level.

And Stoichkov is in no doubt as to who is to blame for the problems.

"Bartomeu isn't a president," he told Onda Cero. "He's an officer who arrived on the rebound because a wimp [Rosell] left.

"Bartomeu only understands basketball. Football is a little thing. The blame should be on everyone who voted.

"The football base is a total disaster. No one knows how it works, or who which people are responsible for making it work."