Stoichkov blasts Barca president Bartomeu
Former Barcelona star Hristo Stoichkov has hit out at the club's president Josep Maria Bartomeu, claiming he knows little about football.
Bulgarian Stoichkov enjoyed seven years in two spells as a player at Camp Nou in the 1990s, winning five La Liga titles - including four in succession - as well as the European Cup in 1992.
The 48-year-old is less than impressed with Barca's current board, headed by Bartomeu, after a string of controversies.
Neymar's transfer from Santos led to allegations of fraud, with former president Sandro Rosell stepping down in the aftermath.
More recently, Barca have since been hit with a transfer embargo after irregularities were found in their dealings at youth level.
And Stoichkov is in no doubt as to who is to blame for the problems.
"Bartomeu isn't a president," he told Onda Cero. "He's an officer who arrived on the rebound because a wimp [Rosell] left.
"Bartomeu only understands basketball. Football is a little thing. The blame should be on everyone who voted.
"The football base is a total disaster. No one knows how it works, or who which people are responsible for making it work."
